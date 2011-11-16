LONDON Nov 16 EDF Energy stopped its 630-megawatt (MW) Sizewell B2 nuclear reactor on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said without specifying a reason for the shutdown.

"Turbine 2 at Sizewell B power station was taken offline on 16 November," she said, adding that more information would be published when it becomes available.

The outage follows an unplanned shutdown of the nuclear operator's Torness 2 nuclear reactor on Monday, which was stopped manually after a fault with a refuelling machine. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)