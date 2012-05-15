LONDON May 15 EDF Energy's Sizewell B
nuclear plant resumed producing electricity from Turbine 1 and 2
on Tuesday, the operator said, after the reactor which feeds two
turbines at the plant shut down for maintenance work on Sunday.
"Turbine 2 was resynchronised to the national grid at (1043
GMT) this morning (Tuesday, 15 May). This follows Turbine 1,
which was resynchronised to the national grid at (1108 GMT) this
morning (Tuesday, 15 May)," EDF said.
The 600-megawatt (MW) unit 1 was producing at full capacity
while unit 2 provided 133 MW shortly after restarting, data from
National Grid showed.
"Sizewell B power station will increase output in line with
normal operating practice and will soon be supplying electricity
to meet the needs of 2 million homes following successful
offline maintenance that commenced on Sunday, 13 May," EDF said.
Both units had been expected to restart on Tuesday following
maintenance on a reactor coolant pump.