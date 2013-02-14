LONDON Feb 14 The reactor at Britain's Sizewell
B nuclear power plant in Suffolk, is free of the manufacturing
faults that led to the shutdown of two similar reactors in
Belgium last year, operator EDF Energy said on
Thursday.
Two pressurised water reactors (PWRs) run by GDF-Suez
unit Electrabel were shut down last summer after
thousands of cracks were discovered in their core tanks that
stem from the manufacturing process.
Following the discovery Britain's Office for Nuclear
Regulation (ONR) ordered EDF Energy to carry out similar tests
on Sizewell B, the country's only PWR plant.
"The approved safety case presented by EDF Energy Nuclear
Generation demonstrates that such flaws as found at Doel 3 and
Tihange 2 are highly unlikely to be present in the Sizewell B
reactor pressure vessel," EDF Energy said in its operator's
report published on Thursday.
Britain's ONR said it was now reviewing the report, but
added that inspections carried out at Sizewell B before and
during the start of operations in 1995 would have detected the
faults that halted the Belgian units.
Doel 3 and Tihange 2 reactors have not been shut permanently
but Electrabel needs to prove to the national regulator that the
units are safe to restart.