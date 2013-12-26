TOKYO Dec 26 Toshiba Corp CEO Hisao Tanaka said on Thursday that his company was still in talks on buying a stake in Britain's NuGen nuclear consortium and no deal had been reached yet, despite Iberdrola SA's announcement this week of an agreement on a 50 percent stake sale.

Tanaka said a deal was expected as early as January and reiterated that his company wanted a majority stake in the nuclear project, due to be built at a site in Sellafield on England's northwest coast. That would require purchasing part of the stake held by GDF Suez, Iberdrola's joint venture partner.

Toshiba also said it wanted GDF Suez to remain a partial owner of the project and its eventual operator.