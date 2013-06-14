By John McGarrity
LONDON, June 14 A British court fined the
Sellafield nuclear waste site 700,000 pounds ($1 million) on
Friday for the illegal dumping of radioactive material, the
latest controversy to assail an industry that will have a toxic
legacy lasting thousands of years.
Britain's Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said Carlisle
Crown Court had imposed the fine on Sellafield Limited for
sending several bags of radioactive waste to a general landfill
site in Cumbria, rather than to a specialist facility as
required by law.
"While this incident did not lead to any significant harm
being caused to the public or to the environment, the failings
by Sellafield Ltd that led to the incident were serious," said
Ian Parker of the Environment Agency, which carried out the
investigation with the ONR.
"We consider that on this occasion, Sellafield Limited fell
well short of the high standards which we expect from them," he
added.
Since 2008 the Sellafield Nuclear reprocessing plant in
north-western England has been operated by Nuclear Management
Partners, a consortium of French nuclear technology company
Areva, UK engineering firm AMEC and U.S.
construction firm URS.
Earlier this year local politicians in Cumbria vetoed plans
to advance a 12 billion pound underground nuclear waste storage
site.
Britain will need to build new storage to deal with waste
from current reactors and new units, material that will remain
hazardous far into the future.
The government says replacement nuclear power stations are
needed to cut carbon emissions and reduce dependence on imported
energy.
But Britain has yet to strike a deal with power companies
such as EDF Energy on the minimum price they will get
to cover the multibillion pound costs of constructing new
reactors. ($1 = 0.6379 British pounds)