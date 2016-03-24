LONDON, March 24 A British parliamentary
committee has asked the country's energy minister to outline any
contingency plans and potential costs if the Hinkley Point C
nuclear project collapses.
The 18 billion pound ($25.5 billion) project was announced
in October 2013 and the plant is seen as vital to securing
British electricity supply, but a final investment decision has
been delayed while developer EDF seeks partners and
financing.
"Given the uncertain timetable I would like to know what
contingency plans you have in place in case Hinkley Point C does
not materialise ... what the costs would be to the UK," the
Energy and Climate Change Committee said in a letter to energy
minister Amber Rudd.
The letter comes a day after the lawmakers took evidence
from industry experts and Vincent de Rivaz, CEO of EDF's British
arm EDF Energy. De Rivaz said that the project will go ahead but
would not confirm a timescale for an investment decision.
Questioned by Reuters on whether a plan B is in place, a
spokeswoman for the Department for Energy and Climate Change
said only that the Hinkley Point project is progressing well.
The French government last week said it was ready to provide
the financial backing EDF needs to go ahead with the project but
has yet to set out what form this support will take.
The project is part of British energy plans to replace
ageing power plants and meet emission-reduction targets.
Hinkley Point C is forecast to supply about 7 percent of
Britain's electricity generation and could create more than
25,000 jobs during the construction phase, the government has
said.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman)