LONDON, July 18 British mobile operator O2 said
on Wednesday it would compensate customers who were left without
service for up to 24 hours a week ago when it suffered a major
network fault.
The company, which is owned by Spain's Telefonica,
is offering contract customers 10 percent off their July
subscription, while pay as you go customers will receive an
extra 10 percent on their first top-up in September.
"The issue we had was unprecedented and we recognise that
this caused inconvenience and frustration for those who had a
disruption in service," the company said.
"We have now identified all those customers directly
affected (those whose devices could not connect on our system)
and are giving them the equivalent of three days back for the
disruption as a gesture of goodwill and to say sorry."
About a third of O2's 23 million customers were affected by
the outage, the company said last week.