LONDON Aug 18 Britain on Thursday launched a
strategy aimed at curbing childhood obesity by taxing companies
which sell sugar-laced soft drinks and investing that money in
programmes to encourage physical activity and balanced diets for
school children.
Urging food and drinks firms to act swiftly to cut sugar in
their products, the government said nearly a third of children
aged 2 to 15 in Britain are already overweight or obese.
"Obesity is a threat both to the health of children and to
our economy, costing the NHS (National Health Service) billions
of pounds every year," Junior Finance Minister Jane Ellison said
in a statement.
"The soft drinks industry levy is an important step forward
in the fight to halt our obesity crisis and create a Britain fit
for the future."
In opting for a sugar tax, Britain joins Belgium, France,
Hungary and Mexico, all of which have imposed some form of tax
on drinks with added sugar.
Scandinavian countries have levied similar taxes, with
varying degrees of success, for many years.
Britain's plans will see a levy applied to drinks with a
total sugar content above 5 grams per 100 ml, with a higher band
for even more sugary drinks.
But Gavin Partington, Director General of the British Soft
Drinks Association, said the levy was a "punitive tax" that
would "cause thousands of job losses and yet fail to have a
meaningful impact on levels of obesity".
The UK government's health department says sugary drinks are
the single biggest source of sugar for children, and a child can
have more than their recommended daily intake just by drinking a
can of cola which contains nine teaspoons of sugar.
It said it wanted the industry to work towards a 20 percent
cut in the sugar used in products popular with children,
including a 5 percent reduction in the first year.
Progress made by the industry will be reviewed by the
government's health agency, Public Health England, which will
publish updates every six months.
Public Health Minister Nicola Blackwood said the
obesity-busting strategy would also include asking primary
schools to help every pupil get at least 60 minutes of moderate
to vigorous physical activity every day. At least 30 minutes of
this should be during school time, she said.
