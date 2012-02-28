A man walks through the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Bailiffs began evicting British anti-capitalism activists from a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There was no resistance from the activists, who set up the camp four months ago inspired by the U.S. Occupy Wall Street protest, as bailiffs employed by the City of London Corporation which owns the site removed tents from the camp.

Dozens of police, some positioned on the steps of the vast domed cathedral, observed the eviction, which began just after midnight.

Many of the 150 tents had already been taken down voluntarily after protesters last week lost their legal battle to stay. About 50 tents had remained.

Christian Wallace, 35, who had lived in the camp for the past four months, was concerned the heavy police presence could lead to clashes.

"I just want to leave peacefully but some don't want to go quietly as this is their only home," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan and Avril Ormsby; editing by Philippa Fletcher)