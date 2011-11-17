LONDON Nov 17 Anti-capitalist protesters
defied a deadline to remove their tents from outside St Paul's
Cathedral on Thursday, heralding a new phase in their legal
stand-off with officials in London's financial district.
Dozens of protesters held a minute's silence before cheering
and wiggling their fingers in the air in their trademark gesture
as the bells of the 17th-century cathedral struck 6 p.m., the
deadline by which authorities had told them to pack their bags.
The City of London Corporation, which owns much of the land
on which the 200 tents were pitched a month ago, will now begin
legal proceedings in the High Court.
The corporation has followed different methods from New York
authorities which used riot police to kick out Occupy Wall
Street demonstrators in a surprise pre-dawn raid on Tuesday.
"'Occupy' is an idea and you cannot evict an idea," London
organiser Ronan McNern said.
The corporation had suspended its legal proceedings two
weeks ago but on Wednesday officials attached legal notices to
the tents, giving their occupants 24 hours to end a
demonstration that has shaken the Church of England, the
Anglican mother Church, and embarrassed senior politicians.
City officials will start legal proceedings in the High
Court in the next few days, a corporation source told Reuters.
Lawyer John Cooper, representing the demonstrators, said he
would work to ensure his clients' interests were "fearlessly
defended".
The cathedral is one of London's most popular tourist
attractions. It was the venue of the 1981 wedding of Princess
Diana and Prince Charles and the funeral of World War Two leader
Winston Churchill in 1965.
The cathedral, which unwittingly found itself at the centre
of the dispute after police blocked the demonstrators' attempt
to camp outside their intended target, the nearby London Stock
Exchange, will continue to keep its legal procedures on hold.
After losing two senior clerics over its handling of the
issue, it has embarked on a policy of negotiation with the
protesters, even though it faces disruption in the run-up to
Christmas.
"We understand the Church is in a difficult position," a
corporation spokesman said. "What they do with their own land is
an issue for them. We are looking after the public highway."
(Writing and additional reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by
David Stamp)