* UK protesters take over empty UBS office block
* Third site to be "occupied" by anti-capitalists
* UBS say operations unaffected
By Naomi O'Leary
LONDON, Nov 18 British anti-capitalist
protesters occupied a third location in London on Friday,
"repossessing" a large empty office block owned by Swiss banking
giant UBS.
A dozen protesters from the "Occupy London" group scaled
ladders to gain access overnight to the first floor of the
sprawling office complex in the capital's financial district.
"UBS was bailed out for $60 billion in 2008 and had a rogue
trader that lost billions just this year," said the group's
spokeswoman Tanya Paton.
"It just shows how wealthy and incompetent banks are that
they can lose this money and not even notice. Swiss banks have
been used as a tax haven for everyone from the Nazis to
Gaddafi."
The Occupy London group, inspired by the Occupy Wall Street
movement, has set up camps outside St Paul's Cathedral and in
Finsbury Square in the heart of the City.
The choice of site for a third occupation appeared a mixture
of pragmatism as well as ideology. The UBS building is
well-known to squatters and was used by them during a meeting of
G20 leaders in London in 2008.
Protesters led Reuters on a tour of the cavernous complex.
Rubble-filled rooms were littered with screwdrivers, tins of
paint, ropes and bedding.
Occupiers had been tidying up with brooms and vacuum
cleaners. An executive pay advice brochure lay discarded under
piles of broken glass on damp-stained carpets. Old computers,
invoice files and Venetian blinds were still in place.
"BANK OF IDEAS"
The protesters said the location would be reopened on
Saturday as a "Bank of Ideas" but there would be no permanent
residential occupation as at the other camps.
The Occupy group argued while banks were repossessing homes
of families who could not keep up their mortgage repayments,
they were sitting on huge empty properties themselves. Official
figures show 9,200 homes in Britain were repossessed by mortgage
lenders in the third quarter of the year.
"We hope this is the first in a wave of 'public
repossessions' of property belonging to companies that crashed
the global economy," said protester Jack Holburn.
UBS has been in the headlines in Britain after one of its
London-based employees was charged with rogue trading which the
bank said had cost it some $2.3 billion.
Kweku Adoboli, a former director of exchange traded funds at
UBS, is due to enter a plea to those charges in court next week.
UBS, which confirmed it was the legal owners of the site,
said the building was unoccupied and the action had no impact on
either its business or its staff.
"We are aware of the situation and are taking appropriate
action," the bank said in a statement.
Under laws governing squatting, building owners have to go
to court to obtain a possession order, a procedure that usually
takes about a month, the Occupy group said.
On Thursday, the anti-capitalists defied a deadline to
remove their tents from outside St Paul's Cathedral. The City of
London Corporation, which owns much of the land on which the 200
tents were pitched a month ago, will now begin legal proceedings
in the High Court to remove them.
The corporation has followed different methods from New York
authorities, which used riot police to kick out Occupy Wall
Street demonstrators in a surprise pre-dawn raid on Tuesday.
(Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew Roche)