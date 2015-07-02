LONDON, July 2 Britons are increasingly watching
television online creating new challenges for the country's
public service broadcasters (PSBs) which should look to adapt
their models accordingly, said the country's telecoms regulator
in a review.
Ofcom said on Thursday only 69 percent of viewing by British
adults was now through live TV due to the growth in online and
on demand TV on mobile devices. Among 16 to 24-year-olds, only
50 percent of viewing was done through live TV.
The BBC and ITV and other PSBs, which in return for
the right to broadcast have costly obligations such as news
provision, must keep up with the shift to online viewing to
ensure they retain a high visibility and can compete with rival
services from Netflix and Amazon, said the
review.
"They (the PSBs) must continue to find new ways of
connecting with audiences, and the PSB system needs to evolve to
ensure it remains effective in the digital age," said Ofcom
chief executive Sharon White.
Ofcom said that the government also needed to consider the
effectiveness of the PSB framework in the internet age.
The changing media landscape has already prompted a
consultation on whether PSBs could be allowed to charge cable
and satellite pay-TV companies like Virgin Media and
satellite broadcaster Sky for carrying their channels.
In its first review of PSB since 2008, Ofcom also said it
was performing well with high satisfaction levels and over half
of all TV viewing was to the main PSB channels.
The BBC, the cornerstone of PSB which reaches 96 percent of
the population on a weekly basis, will be soon be the subject of
a further review process as its remit and independence are
underpinned by a Royal Charter that runs out at the end of 2016.
The 93-year-old organisation has a central presence in
British cultural life, but the 145.50 pound ($226.78)annual
licence fee paid by every household with a television, has long
jarred with some viewers and politicians, and a parliamentary
committee said this year it should be scrapped.
On Tuesday, the BBC Trust, the broadcaster's governing body,
backed the decision to convert BBC Three, which is aimed at
younger viewers, into an online only channel because it had a
falling audience.
($1 = 0.6416 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)