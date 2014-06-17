* East Anglia One to have up to 1,200 MW capacity
* First power generation expected in 2019
LONDON, June 17 The British government has
approved the construction of the 1,200 megawatt (MW) East Anglia
One offshore wind farm project which is expected to begin
generating electricity from 2019, the Department of Energy and
Climate Change (DECC) said on Tuesday.
Based off the coast of Suffolk, the project is a 50:50 joint
venture between Sweden's state-owned utility Vattenfall
and Scottish Power Renewables, a subsidiary of Spanish
energy firm Iberdrola.
"The East Anglia One offshore wind farm that is expected to
support almost 2,900 jobs and bring over 520 million pounds
($873 million) of investment into the UK's economy has today
been given consent from the government to go ahead," DECC said
in a statement.
Vattenfall and Scottish Power Renewables say that the
project will have up to 325 turbines with an installed capacity
of 1,200 MW, although initial plans are for just 240 turbines
which DECC said would still generate enough electricity to power
approximately 820,000 homes.
"East Anglia and the rest of the UK have a lot to gain from
this development. The project has the potential to inject
millions of pounds into the local and national economies, and
support thousands of green jobs," said Energy and Climate Change
Secretary Ed Davey.
DECC said that construction work is expected to start in
2017.
($1=0.5956 British pounds)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Greg Mahlich)