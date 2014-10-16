* Ofgem to assess project impact, value for money * Projects could improve UK energy supply security (Adds details, table of projects) By Nina Chestney LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it had short-listed five new electricity interconnector projects which could be built in Britain in the next five years. Interconnectors are transmission cables that allow electricity to flow from one country to another. Ofgem said it will now assess the impact of the five short-listed projects, decide whether they are likely to be in the interests of British consumers and deliver value for money. If approved by Ofgem, the proposed new interconnectors would connect Britain's electricity network to France, Ireland, Norway and Denmark and improve security of energy supply. Work on some of the projects could start as early as 2016, Ofgem added. Details about the five projects are below. Ofgem has already assessed two other projects: ElecLink, a 1 gigawatt (GW) electricity interconnector to France; and Nemo, a 1 GW electricity interconnector to Belgium. These seven schemes could lead to investment of up to 6 billion pounds ($9.60 billion) and provide up to 7.5 GW of additional electricity capacity, according to Ofgem. Britain is facing an electricity supply squeeze due to the moth balling of unprofitable gas-fired power plants and the closure of ageing coal-fired units. It currently also has over half of its total nuclear capacity offline. Britain has an installed power capacity of around 75 gigawatts (GW), down from more than 90 GW in 2010, reflecting the retirement of power stations. The country was a net importer of electricity last year, government figures show, meeting 4 percent of demand by importing power through cables linked to continental Europe. PROJECT NAME DEVELOPER CONNECTION DATE CONNECTION LOCATION FAB FAB Link (and RTE) Dec. 1, 2020 Exeter and France Greenlink Element Power TBC Pembroke and Ireland IFA2 National Grid Oct. 31, 2019 Chilling and France Interconnector Holdings (and RTE) NSN NGIH (and Statnett) Oct. 1, 2019 Blyth and Norway Viking Link NGIH (and Oct. 31, 2020 Bicker Fen and Energienet.dk) Denmark (1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas)