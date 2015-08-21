LONDON Aug 21 The consortium West of Duddon
Sands (WoDS) Transmission has been awarded a licence to own and
operate the transmission link to the UK's WoDS offshore wind
farm, Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday.
The West of Duddon Sands 389-megawatt wind farm is located
about 15 miles (24 km) off Wallney Island, Cumbria, in the Irish
Sea.
Macquarie Corporate Holdings and 3i Infrastructure
have equal stakes in WoDS Transmission after DONG Energy
IPO-DONG.CO and ScottishPower Renewables sold the transmission
assets.
