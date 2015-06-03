LONDON, June 3 Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has opened an investigation into whether two or more companies that provide a supporting service for the energy industry had breached competition law.

Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com said on Wednesday that it had provided information to Ofgem to help the regulator establish whether to include it as a subject of the investigation.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)