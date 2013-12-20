LONDON Dec 20 Britain's energy regulator has
found RWE npower guilty of giving inaccurate
information to customers between 2010 and 2012, and as a penalty
the company has agreed to pay a total of 3.5 million pounds
($5.7 million) to vulnerable clients, the parties said on
Friday.
The utility gave customers insufficient information about
their energy usage when they were trying to switch to a
different supplier and handed inaccurate details to customers
about their direct debit payments, regulator Ofgem said in a
statement.
"The investigation dates from 2010 to 2012 and all the
issues Ofgem identified have since been resolved," RWE npower
said in a statement.
The utility will pay each customer receiving government
support under a programme known as the Warm Home Discount at
least 25 pounds.
Ofgem monitors marketing practices of the country's energy
suppliers and has the power to impose fines on companies found
to be breaching licence terms.
Earlier this year it handed out its biggest-ever fine to
utility SSE, which was ordered to pay 10.5 million pounds for
misleading sales tactics.