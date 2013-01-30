LONDON Jan 30 Britain's consumer affairs
watchdog said competition in the UK petrol and diesel market was
"working well" and there was little evidence that pump prices
rise quickly when the wholesale price goes up but fall more
slowly when it drops.
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on Wednesday that
rises in pump prices for petrol and diesel over the last decade
had been caused largely by higher crude oil prices and increases
in tax and duty, and not a lack of competition.
"The evidence gathered by the OFT suggests that at national
level competition is working well in the UK road fuel sector,"
the OFT report said, adding that it found "very limited evidence
... that pump prices rise quickly when the wholesale price goes
up but fall more slowly when it drops."
The OFT last year launched a fact-finding exercise, seeking
information from industry and consumer groups on whether prices
paid at the pump were a fair reflection of underlying costs.
Leading petrol retailers in Britain include BP,
ExxonMobil, and Shell, as well as supermarkets
like Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons
.
The OFT said Britain had some of the cheapest road fuel
prices in Europe, noting that in the 10 years to 2012 pump
prices increased from 76 pence per litre (ppl) to 136 ppl for
petrol, and from 78 ppl to 142 ppl for diesel, caused largely by
an increase of nearly 24 ppl in tax and duty and 33 ppl in the
cost of crude oil.
The watchdog, however, did identify a lack of pricing
information on motorways as a concern and said it would not rule
out taking action in some local markets if there was "persuasive
evidence" of anti-competitive behaviour.
Angus Elphinstone, founder of delivery website Anyvan, said
the OFT's investigation would leave British motorists and
businesses "with the feeling that they've been short-changed yet
again"