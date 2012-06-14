(Adds quotes)
By Victoria Howley and Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON, June 14 Office of Fair Trading insider
Clive Maxwell has been chosen as the caretaker candidate to
replace outspoken chief executive John Fingleton, as Britain's
consumer protection watchdog prepares to merge with the
Competition Commission.
The OFT has opted for hotly-tipped Maxwell, who joined the
UK Treasury in 1992 and has been on secondment to the OFT since
October 2009, because the temporary nature of the post would
have deterred external talent, said law firm Addleshaw Goddard.
"It is clear it is a temporary post pending the OFT's
transition to the proposed Competition and Markets Authority,"
said Bruce Kilpatrick, head of the competition law team at
Addleshaw Goddard.
"The scope he will have to make an impact in the role will
be limited."
Apart from overseeing the build-up to the merger with the
Competition Commission, one of the biggest challenges facing
Maxwell will be the OFT's investigation into "dysfunctional"
competition among British car insurers.
The watchdog said last month this was responsible for
pushing up annual premiums among drivers by 225 million pounds
($350 million).
Fingleton said in his February resignation letter to British
business secretary Vince Cable that he was stepping down after
seven years in the job to give somebody else the chance to take
the OFT into its next phase.
British mergers and acquisitions bankers said the change at
the top would make little difference to their daily business.
"The OFT is more about local competition, but since most
British industries are already well consolidated, its day-to-day
involvement with people like me is small," said a veteran
British dealmaker.
The British government is preparing to replace the OFT and
the Competition Commission with the Competition and Markets
Authority to tackle anti-competitive behaviour and to resolve
competition reviews more quickly.
That body could come into force in April 2014 and there is
likely to be a selection process to appoint a new chief
executive for it, bankers said.
($1 = 0.6434 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Victoria Howley; Editing by
David Hulmes)