LONDON Oct 15 Britain's competition watchdog on
Tuesday said it will examine government information technology
contracts to see whether the biggest firms win too great a share
of the work.
The Office of Fair Trading had already raised
concerns that some firms had a large share of contracts, that
there were high barriers to entry and that public sector
organisations faced high switching costs.
The study of the market will focus on commercial
off-the-shelf software, such as that used for administering
benefits, and outsourced IT, which between them accounted for
around half of the 13.8 billion pound ($22.1 billion) public
sector IT spend in Britain in 2011/12.
It could result in a referral to the Competition Commission
or a request for voluntary action from companies and state
bodies. If the OFT finds firms have broken the law, it could
launch competition enforcement proceedings against them.
The top five IT suppliers to Britain's public sector are HP
, Capita <Capita CPI.L>, CapGemini, Fujitsu
and BT.
The news comes as government contracts with private
providers are being examined more widely.
Serco and G4S, two of its largest providers are facing a
possible Serious Fraud Office investigation for alleged
overcharging on a tagging contract, while the National Audit
Office is studying government's largest relationships.