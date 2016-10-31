LONDON Oct 31 Britain's latest tender for
offshore exploration permits attracted the lowest interest in 14
years, underlining how the mature North Sea is struggling to
entice explorers to extract the 20 billion barrels of oil
equivalent left untapped.
The 29th round for offshore licences, which included
unexplored areas around the Shetlands, received only 29
applications for 113 blocks, compared with 1,261 blocks on
offer, Britain's Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) said on Monday.
"Long standing investors continue to seek new acreage and we
also welcome the arrival of new entrants," OGA Chief Executive
Andy Samuel said in a statement.
A total of 24 companies submitted applications, including
multinationals and first-time applicants, the OGA said.
The total of applications received was the lowest since
2002, however, when just 289 blocks were on offer.
Oil companies across the globe have severely cut back
spending on exploration as weak prices have squeezed cashflow.
Aware of tighter budgets, the OGA reduced licence-related
rental fees by up to 90 percent in the latest round, which
closed on Oct. 26, and offered more flexibility in terms of when
explorers can carry out certain work programmes.
The hunt for new oil and gas fields in the British part of
the North Sea is expected to fall this year to the lowest since
the early 1970s when North Sea oil and gas extraction first took
off.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)