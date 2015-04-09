LONDON, April 9 A small oil find near London's
Gatwick airport contains much more oil than first estimated, an
independent report commissioned by the field's developers said
on Thursday.
London-listed UK Oil & Gas Investments said the
report estimated 158 million barrels per square mile could be
lying below the site just north of Britain's second-largest
airport, much more than first thought.
UKOG, the main investor in the project with a 30 percent
interest, said the field could produce significant daily amounts
of oil if retrieving it proves commercially viable.
"The operator ...is now focussed on flow testing the
Portland Sandstone and Kimmeridge Limestone sections of the
well, to establish producibility and thereby seeking to quantify
an overall net discovered resource," UKOG Chief Executive
Stephen Sanderson said in a statement.
The oil find is located in Britain's resource-rich southern
Weald Basin, adjacent to an area where one of Europe's largest
onshore oil fields is located at Wytch Farm.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)