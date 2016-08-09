* Volume held in floating storage reaches high level-traders
* Market structure, cheap freight help make storage viable
* Surplus barrels weigh on Forties price differentials
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 9 The volume of crude held in
floating storage off Britain's coast has grown this year due to
excess supply, trade sources say, helping to put a cap on some
parts of the Brent market which helps set global prices.
More than 10 million barrels of crude - over 10 percent of
daily world production - was parked in tankers off the British
coast for part of July, according to trade sources and shipping
data. While some floating storage is not uncommon, traders say
the amount has been rising this year.
"This is not common in my experience," said a North Sea oil
trading source, adding that stored crude has kept a lid on the
market. "There's all these barrels floating around and they can
come out at any time and need to find a home."
At least three supertankers holding Forties crude remain off
the British coast, according to Reuters shipping data.
As well as a crude surplus, other factors have helped
encourage floating storage - the contango price structure for
Brent, where later-dated supplies are more valuable than prompt
barrels, and cheap freight and demurrage.
"You need the demurrage rate to line up with a deep enough
contango to make it pay for itself," said a second trade source.
"While there's a fairly decent contango there's going to be some
sitting around. Freight is very cheap."
The North Sea market helps set global oil prices through the
dated Brent benchmark. While arbitraging the crude out of the
region can boost the market, the buildup of unsold Forties has
weighed on prices.
"A cargo that loaded earlier and should have sailed off
somewhere is still in the market," an industry source said. "The
floating storage is a combination of weak demand and maybe
traders making a call on a weak market."
The Brent benchmark is set by the cheapest of four North Sea
grades - Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, as well as Brent itself.
Forties is usually the cheapest and it has traded at a discount
to dated Brent since June 3.
France's Total for several days in July was offering Forties
from a supertanker, Orthis, without selling - a relatively
unusual development, according to other traders.
Total declined to comment on why it was making the offers.
"Those barrels are sitting there because the market is
weak," the second North Sea trade source said. "But it has the
potential to interact with the price assessment process, so to
that extent it potentially acts as a cap on things."
(Editing by William Hardy)