LONDON, Sept 25 The development of a new oil
product storage facility on the site of the shuttered Coryton
refinery in eastern England has been paused with no new
timetable provided, the site's operator said on Thursday.
The Thames Oilport project, a joint venture of Royal Dutch
Shell, Greenergy and Vopak aimed at storing mostly
diesel and gasoline, was originally planned to open at the end
of 2013, but there have been repeated delays due to technical
problems.
The plans now appear to have been put on ice as the partners
assess the costs of the conversion of the refinery, which was
closed down in 2012 following the bankruptcy of its Swiss-based
owner Petroplus.
"Following further analysis of the condition of the existing
refinery infrastructure, a decision has been taken to pause the
current design works while a revised configuration and footprint
is agreed," a spokesman for the project said in a statement.
"The timetable for Thames Oilport remains under review as
the three JV partners work together to consider the best
configuration and footprint."
According to sources involved in the project, located some
45 kilometres (30 miles) east of London, the costs of the site's
conversion have risen over the past year.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)