* UK oil, gas production to rise 3-4 pct this year
* Investments to fall to 10-11 billion pounds this year
* Some early field closures due to low oil are inevitable
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 9 British oil and gas
production is set to rise for the first time in 15 years this
year as investment in more efficient technology pays off, the
industry's association said on Wednesday.
Britain's oil and gas output has more than halved in the
past 10 years due to easy-to-reach resources running low and a
lack of investments in new areas.
This trend will likely reverse this year when production is
expected to rise 3-4 percent, the first increase since Britain's
oil and gas output peaked in 2000, lobby group Oil & Gas UK
said.
"Despite a very difficult business climate we are beginning
to turn a corner," Mike Tholen, economics director for Oil & Gas
UK, told Reuters at the launch of the association's yearly
economic report.
"We are turning a corner in terms of the massive spend on
North Sea fields pulling production up with it and on top of
that we're now begininig to get to terms with the cost base to
find ways to make businesses cope in a much weaker environment."
Preliminary government data showed oil and gas output over
the first six months of this year rose 3 percent compared with
2014.
The increase comes after years of investments in new
technologies that have meant new fields are run more
efficiently.
However, the recent slump in oil prices has tightened oil
companies' purse strings and Oil & Gas UK expects capital
expenditure to fall to 10-11 billion pounds ($16.91
billion)this year, down from 14.7 billion pounds last year.
Low oil prices in combination with high operating costs in
the North Sea have caused many operators to question the
economic viability of continuing to run some of their oldest
fields.
Maersk Oil said last month it would file for early
decommissioning permission for its Janice field in the North
Sea.
"Inevitably there will be some more fields decommissioned as
a result of low prices," Tholen said.
"It's a significant concern but it's not the edge of the
cliff."
Bringing down operating costs in the North Sea is a key
priority for operators and the British government which hopes a
rebound in production will also increase tax revenue.
Since the start of oil production in the 1970s, the industry
has paid over 330 billion pounds in taxes to the British
government.
Oil & Gas UK expects operating costs to fall by more than 2
billion pounds, or 22 percent, by the end of 2016 as companies
work more efficiently.
($1 = 0.6506 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)