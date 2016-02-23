* New investments to sink below 1 bln pounds in 2016
* Oil and Gas UK calls for industry tax cuts
* 80 fields could be decommissioned by end 2020
LONDON, Feb 23 British oil and gas production
could halve by 2025 if oil companies do not spend enough to
squeeze every last drop out the North Sea, industry group Oil
and Gas UK warned on Tuesday.
Oil and gas companies, including former North Sea
heavyweights BP, Shell and Statoil,
have slashed their budgets by billions of dollars as they
grapple with a 70 percent fall in oil prices.
Britain, one of the oldest oil and gas basins, has been hit
especially hard as low revenue prospects are coupled with some
of the world's highest exploration and production costs.
New investments in the UK Continental Shelf, Britain's
offshore oil and gas production area, are expected to sink to
less than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) this year, compared
with an annual average of 8 billion pounds over the past years.
"The outlook where we're seeing little fresh investment
coming is the scary bit in all of it," Mike Tholen, Oil and Gas
UK's economic director and author of its annual report, told
Reuters.
"We're a very simple industry: if you don't keep investing,
you're not likely to see a good future in the North Sea."
The British government last year cut oil and gas taxes to
prevent companies from leaving the North Sea and established a
dedicated oil regulator to help them maximise output.
Oil and Gas UK said more tax relief is needed in next
month's annual budget to ensure companies continue investing,
echoing demands from the Scottish government, whose economy is
heavily oil and gas dependent.
The oil price fall has accelerated the permanent shutdown of
some fields, with 21 ceasing production in 2015, and Oil and Gas
UK said as many as 80 could follow by the end of 2020.
Almost half of Britain's oil and gas fields will be
loss-making this year if oil prices remain at current levels
around $30 a barrel, the lobby group said.
"Were a number of these fields to cease production, their
interconnectivity would mean many more could become
sub-commercial, known as the 'domino effect'," the report said.
As oil prices are expected to remain weak, the group expects
more job losses in the sector this year after a fall of around
in employment in 2015.
($1 = 0.7083 pounds)
