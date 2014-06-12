By Claire Milhench
ABERDEEN, Scotland, June 12
ABERDEEN, Scotland, June 12 Britain's new oil
and gas regulator will be based in Aberdeen, traditional heart
of Britain's oil and gas industry, Chief Secretary to the
Treasury Danny Alexander told an industry conference in the
Scottish city on Thursday.
The Oil & Gas Authority is being set up after
recommendations by Sir Ian Wood as part of a strategic review
published earlier this year, which identified the need for an
agency with greater powers to foster collaboration and maximise
recovery of oil and gas from the UK North Sea.
Alex Salmond, first minister of Scotland, speaking at the
same conference on Wednesday, also pledged to locate the
regulator in Aberdeen and Alexander's announcement would be in
line with government attempts to show commitment to Scotland
ahead of a referendum on leaving the United Kingdom.
Alexander said recruitment of the chief executive for the
regulator will get underway shortly, with a job advertisement to
be placed on the UK government's website on June 19.
He also said he thought the North Sea would need to face a
lighter tax burden than it does now, so it can "continue to
attract investment to extract full economic value in the face of
increasing costs".
(Editing by David Holmes)