LONDON Aug 17 Britain is prepared to ask the
International Energy Agency (IEA) to take action to deal with
high oil prices, but the UK energy ministry and its
international partners have not made any decisions to release
stocks, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"We and our international partners continue to monitor the
oil market and stand ready to call upon the International Energy
Agency to take appropriate action as required. No decisions have
been taken to release stocks at this stage," he said.
Britain's energy ministry is watching oil market
developments closely and is in regular contact with producer and
consumer countries to consider a response, he added.
"The market remains very tight. This has a knock-on impact
on the oil price and therefore the global economic recovery," he
said.
The U.S. is also monitoring the market over the coming weeks
to decide whether an oil stock release is necessary, a source
with knowledge of the situation said.