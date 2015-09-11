ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 11 A slump in oil
prices is forcing the oil and gas services industry for the
first time in 15 years to trim costs in a way that executives
say will create a lasting change away from their usual lavish
way of doing business.
Navigating a new environment in which oil prices have halved
in a year and their customers are slashing investments, oil
service firms face a rough ride.
"The industry has been quite lazy in changing because oil
prices have been helping us a lot," Samir Brikho, chief
executive of oil service engineering company Amec Foster Wheeler
, told Reuters.
"At a time like this, you need to take a look at how you can
take out the fat. Once we have done this we will never go back,
this will become the new norm."
The previous oil price plunge in 2008-2009, driven by the
global financial crisis, ended too soon to force oil service
firms seriously to reassess their cost structures.
Now, as oil prices have failed to rebound in over a year,
oil service companies are depending on running their businesses
more efficiently to survive.
This week's biennial gathering of the offshore oil services
sector in Britain's oil capital, Aberdeen, highlighted the
extent of cost savings being made.
British oil service heavyweights including Wood Group
and Petrofac, as well as London-headquartered Seadrill
, had no presence among the 1,500 exhibitors at the
conference.
"It shows how seriously they take the cost-cutting," said
one conference attendee who works in the industry but declined
to be identified.
Britain's oil and gas industry lobby group estimates the
sector will reduce costs by 2.1 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) by
the end of next year.
A large part of these savings is related to job cuts. Oil &
Gas UK estimates the industry has already shed 65,000 jobs since
peak employment at the start of last year. The group expects
employment in the sector to drop further in coming months.
Companies say they are making changes in working practices
that mean the sector is less wasteful, such as cooperating
better on projects and standardising equipment.
"It's this transformation that needs to be sustained," said
Andy Samuel, chief executive of Britain's newly created oil and
gas regulator.
($1 = 0.6480 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Dale Hudson)