* Oil, gas tax earnings to fall 1.5 bln pounds in 2013/14
* Operators spent 17 pound/boe in 2013, up 26 pct
* By 2018, 40 pct of output to come from new fields
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Feb 25 Britain's oil and gas companies
spent a record 8.9 billion pounds ($15 billion) in 2013 to
produce 8 percent less fossil fuel than the year before, a
survey showed, underlining the challenge the UK faces to stem
declining output.
The British government on Monday unveiled a strategy to
promote production by creating an oil and gas regulator to help
explorers squeeze more out of Britain's offshore
fields.
Last year's activity data, published on Tuesday by industry
lobby Oil and Gas UK, showed how pressing the issue is. The
report forecast that British taxes from oil and gas would
decline by 1.5 billion pounds in the 2013/14 financial year to 5
billion pounds.
The new regulator, which will appoint its leader this
summer, will enforce better cooperation and data-sharing among
explorers and penalise those companies that do not exploit their
fields to full potential.
"There is no time to lose. We need to implement these
changes without delay. The clock is ticking," said Malcolm Webb,
chief executive of Oil and Gas UK, in a statement accompanying
the survey's findings.
Oil and gas operators active in British waters last year
spent an average of 17 pounds per barrel of oil equivalent (boe)
on running their fields, up more than a quarter on the previous
year, the survey showed.
It forecast that the unit operating cost would rise above 18
pounds per boe this year.
"This relentless rise in costs is unsustainable and will
result in yet more fields being shut-in and prematurely
decommissioned if it is not addressed," the Oil and Gas UK
report said. It added that any significant decline in oil or gas
prices could have serious consequences for the industry.
Last year, around 300 million boe of UK offshore reserves
were left unexploited because the cost of recovering the fuel
was considered too high, the survey showed.
The report predicted an uptick in output from this year
onwards, however, with 25 fields expected to start up over the
next two years, bringing 1.3 billion boe into production.
Producers are forecasting output of 1.4-1.5 million barrels
per day for this year thanks to new fields coming on stream and
to improved efficiency from existing assets.
By 2018, around 40 percent of Britain's oil and gas
production is expected to come from new fields, showing the
importance of new investment.
The development of new technology to tap hard-to-reach
reserves at a reasonable price will be crucial to help dampen
the production decline.
($1 = 0.6013 British pounds)
(editing by Jane Baird)