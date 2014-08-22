* More platform power needed to boost recovery from mature
fields
* Producers say sellers offer gas on unhelpful terms
* Loss of hubs will toll death knell for dependent fields
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Aug 22 Britain's oil industry is facing
the threat of a cascade of North Sea rig closures, unless ageing
platforms can urgently source more gas to help squeeze out the
remaining barrels.
The potential threat to oil revenues looms as Scotland
prepares to vote in September's independence referendum -- a
debate in which oil production forecasts have become a political
football.
The affected Northern North Sea (NNS) is a very mature part
of the basin where producers are trapped in a vicious circle of
falling output, rising costs to patch up ageing platforms, and
dwindling power supplies.
To lift more oil from these depleted reservoirs, producers
need to inject vast quantities of water -- a power intensive
process that requires a reliable source of energy, known as fuel
gas.
Some platforms are not able to generate enough of their own
fuel so have to try and import the shortfall from neighbours,
but the overall net position in a key part of the NNS will go
negative as early as 2016. This could force the early
abandonment of rigs, with the loss of critical platform hubs
sounding the death knell for dependent fields.
"We may be near a production efficiency precipice," said
Calum McGregor, economics and joint venture manager at Taqa
Bratani, speaking at Oil & Gas UK's Aberdeen
conference earlier this summer. "Because of the interconnected
nature of this area, there is a domino effect that kicks in."
McGregor presented findings from a cross-operator work group
he co-chairs which seeks to improve co-operation amongst
producers focused on the NNS "Rejuvenation Area". This includes
Taqa's Cormorant and BP's Magnus hubs, which will leave
the most stranded assets if they shut down early.
The fall in production efficiency means that time is running
out. The NNS Rejuvenation Area is now producing at just 7
percent of its peak, compared with 29 percent for the UK
Continental Shelf as a whole.
POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS
To arrest this decline, producers need to lay their hands on
fresh power supplies. Under government auspices, a Gas Work
Group is looking at ways to source, transport and deliver
reliable fuel gas. It is due to report back by the end of
October.
Possible solutions include installing a power ring main,
rationalising power generation equipment, bringing fuel gas in
by tanker, sacrificial decommissioning and new pipelines.
"We've got to get this fixed - a very small amount of gas
could make a lot of difference to this area," McGregor said. "If
you can improve water injection then it delivers a significant
incremental uptick in barrels."
Currently, small producers trying to access gas find it
difficult because there is not much upside for the seller.
"An individual platform doesn't need large volumes of gas
for fuel, especially when you can couple it with your own
production, so that means you are immaterial to the operator,"
said Ian Sharp, chief operating officer at Fairfield Energy,
also speaking at the Aberdeen conference.
Producers say the terms on which they are offered gas can be
unhelpful. Sellers may offer to make "reasonable endeavours" to
supply another platform, but if they fail to deliver, there is
no penalty to pay.
"You can't always rely on the gas and power supply, even if
you persuade people to sell it to you," one engineer said,
speaking on condition of anonymity. "Reasonable endeavours means
it could be turned off when they like and even an hour's outage
every three weeks can hinder your production."
As output has declined in the NNS, platforms have become
increasingly dependent on each other for fuel gas supplies and
to spread fixed costs. The leveraging effect of any one party
withdrawing is getting bigger as margins are squeezed.
Sharp described a downward "death spiral" where less power
leads to lower water injection, so production falls and there is
less fuel gas for water injection. Eventually the platform
becomes uneconomic and has to cease production.
He added that the Rejuvenation group was now turning to the
specifics of creating an effective fuel gas market. "But there's
not a lot of time to ensure we have safety in fuel gas supply
before we see a downward spiral."
Any solution will require producers and operators to work
collaboratively rather than competitively - a sea change from
the way the UK basin was developed, but something that is seen
as vital to securing the future of the NNS.
"We are all inextricably tied together, we depend on each
other. We have no time left to make mistakes," McGregor said.
(Editing by William Hardy)