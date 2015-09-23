By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 23 A planned shutdown of Britain's
North Sea Buzzard oilfield is likely to be rescheduled to
November from October, an industry source said, which would
boost next month's supply of the crude that helps underpin the
Brent benchmark.
Buzzard's output is closely watched by traders as the field
is the biggest contributor to the Forties oil stream, the
largest of the four North Sea crudes used in the global Brent
oil benchmark.
The exact details of the rescheduling have yet to be
confirmed, said the source, who gave no reason for the likely
change of date.
Buzzard is operated by Nexen, a unit of Chinese state
company CNOOC. Other field partners are Suncor Energy Inc
and Britain's BG Group, which is being bought by
Royal Dutch Shell.
Nexen, asked if the maintenance was still planned in
October, had no immediate comment on Wednesday.
Buzzard pumps less than 0.2 percent of daily world oil
supply but because it is the largest field contributing to
Forties the field has a bigger impact on pricing than its size
would otherwise justify.
The field had suffered from frequent unplanned shutdowns,
leading to volatility in prices, but this year it has operated
more reliably and average output has risen to about 168,000
barrels per day (bpd) as of early September.
