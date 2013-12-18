* Chinese-owned Nexen invests in new equipment, training
* Buzzard output largely stable since August - Reuters tally
* Fewer outages help cap upside for global Brent benchmark
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Dec 18 One of the world's most important
oilfields, the North Sea's Buzzard, long known in the industry
for struggling output and continual breakdowns, has gone through
a quick and surprising transformation.
Buzzard, which plays a leading part in setting global oil
price benchmark Brent, has been pumping almost non-stop since
August, less than a year since Chinese state company CNOOC
bought its operator, Nexen.
The improved reliability shows the Chinese company has
delivered on its pledge to fix the field quickly, as Nexen says
it invested in new equipment and training. The field has, for
now, stopped driving brutal price spikes in the Brent oil
market.
"We're working to reduce unplanned outages by investing in
new equipment, operator training and by continually examining
ways to improve our business processes," said Patti Lewis, a
spokeswoman for Nexen, which CNOOC bought in February.
In March, industry sources and analysts said factors
including links to creaky infrastructure, high sulphur levels in
Buzzard's oil and a risk-averse approach at Nexen might explain
why it shut frequently. CNOOC said it was working on "specific
plans" for its North Sea assets
A source at an oil company familiar with Buzzard's
production who declined to be identified, said a generally
improved approach to operating the field was the key factor that
had changed in recent months.
"I believe it's just better management," the source said.
"It's good news."
'BUZZARD IS FLYING'
Stable output of recent months is in contrast to 2012, when
there were at least six outages and one frustrated trader said
it was "worse than Nigeria," where theft from pipelines and
spills hamper production almost daily.
"Buzzard is still flying," said an industry source. "It's
been like that now for over a month. Prior to that, other than a
little blip for a couple of days, production has been good since
mid-August."
The field normally pumps 200,000 barrels per day of oil,
less than 0.25 percent of daily world supply.
But it plays a bigger role in pricing than its size would
otherwise dictate due to its position as the largest field
contributing to Forties blend, the most important of the four
North Sea crude grades underpinning the Brent benchmark.
This means unplanned Buzzard shutdowns boost Brent prices
and lead to higher price premiums of Brent futures for immediate
delivery . One outage, in early June, sent Brent
crude back above $100 a barrel, said analysts at the time.
Reflecting more ample supply in recent weeks, the premium at
which the first-month Brent contract is trading to the second
month has dropped to 20 cents, from a 2013 high of $2.03 reached
in September.
"It's fair to say that Buzzard stability has helped cap the
upside for Brent," said Eugene Lindell, analyst at JBC Energy in
Vienna, although he added lower refinery demand was a more
significant factor.
More reliable output is leading to more stable exports of
Forties crude blend. Forties cargoes loading in December had
their loading dates brought forward, in contrast to the delays
which plagued loadings in previous months.
Besides traders, another beneficiary of more stable Buzzard
flows is China, which as the world's second-largest consumer is
helped by a weaker North Sea benchmark price as it imports
around a third of its oil - over 2 million bpd including
Nigerian and other African crudes - based on Brent prices.