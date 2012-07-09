LONDON, July 9 A rival oligarch has accused
billionaire Oleg Deripaska of "telling lies on a grand scale" to
sidestep a 2001 contract over a stake in RUSAL, the world's top
aluminium producer, a London court heard at the start of a
multi-billion-dollar legal battle.
The case - a High Court showdown over a 13.2 percent stake
in the now-listed RUSAL - offers a rare insider's view
of the chaotic and often violent consolidation of Russia's
aluminium sector after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
It is also likely to be one of the largest ever commercial
cases to be fought in a UK court, with dozens of lawyers, more
than 70 witnesses between both sides and already thousands of
pages of evidence - hundreds of lever arch files filled
makeshift bookshelves around the packed court room on Monday.
Businessman Michael Cherney accuses Deripaska - RUSAL's
chief executive, its largest shareholder and one of Russia's
richest men - of "re-writing history" to erase their
partnership, according to court documents filed by his lawyers.
Cherney, who describes his extensive business and
connections in evidence, alleges he and Deripaska were allies,
after he met the young Deripaska at a dinner in 1993, spotted
his acumen and later entrusted him with business interests.
"(Deripaska) realised a partnership with Mr Cherney would
propel him into a different league altogether," lawyer Mark
Howard, acting for Cherney, told the court on Monday.
Cherney, who argues he made "significant financial
contributions" and helped Deripaska with his connections,
alleges the aluminium billionaire owes him a stake equivalent to
13.2 percent of RUSAL.
Cherney says the two signed an agreement and made a verbal
deal when they met at a London hotel in 2001.
Deripaska denies a partnership with Cherney. He says their
relationship was, Howard told the court on Monday, an "old
fashioned protection racket", despite videos and photos placing
him at weddings and parties alongside Cherney and associates.
"In order to avoid these (2001) obligations, Mr Deripaska
has constructed...a bogus defence," Cherney's legal team said in
written opening statements. "That house of cards will, it is
submitted, collapse at trial."
The aluminium tycoon does not dispute making a $250 million
payment to Cherney at the Lanesborough Hotel in London 11 years
ago. But he says he was paying Cherney off to end a complex
protection arrangement - known in Russian as "krysha", or roof -
which also included Anton Malevsky, who has been named in court
papers as the head of a criminal network.
Deripaska says the papers signed were a sham agreement.
ORGANISED CRIME
In documents filed with the court by Deripaska's legal team,
the aluminium tycoon accuses Cherney of having links to
organised crime and having extracted money from Deripaska under
the "krysha" agreement.
"If granted, the relief that (Cherney) seeks would be reward
for his criminal conduct and for his attempt to extort further
money from (Deripaska) through these proceedings," the documents
filed by Deripaska's team said.
Cherney denies links to organised crime and says he has
never been convicted of a criminal offence. Allegations of
criminal links, his team argues, were commonly made against
businessmen and politicians in the Russia of the early 1990s.
Neither Deripaska nor Cherney were present on Monday, and
neither will give evidence until September, when the case will
resume after this week's opening statements from both sides.
Cherney will answer questions in this months-long case via a
video-link from his home in Israel, because of an outstanding
arrest warrant relating to a money-laundering investigation in
Spain, where he is wanted for questioning. Deripaska has been
questioned as part of the same investigation.
Cherney first filed his claim against Deripaska in 2006.
