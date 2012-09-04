LONDON, Sept 4 The London Olympics failed to boost
British retail sales as hoped last month, when households
preferred to watch the games rather than go shopping, giving
stores one of their worst months of 2012, the British Retail
Consortium said on Tuesday.
The BRC's findings tally with other surveys and retailers'
reports, showing that consumers were in no mood for a spending
spree during the Olympics.
Like-for-like retail sales -- or sales at stores open for at
least a year -- fell by 0.4 percent in value terms compared with
August 2011, following a 0.1 percent increase in July, the BRC
said.
The value of total retail sales, a measure favoured by
economists and closer to that found in official statistics, was
1.6 percent up on the year, also a slowdown after a 2.0 percent
climb in July.
"Sadly, apart from April -- distorted by Easter timings --
August saw the worst sales growth this year," said BRC director
general Stephen Robertson.
Warm weather and the Olympics did help sales of party food
and drink but that was more than offset by a really weak
performance for non-food goods, the BRC said.
"It's clear people were absorbed by the magnificent Olympics
and had little interest in shopping, especially for major
items," Robertson said. "Usually reliable online sales suffered,
putting in the worst sales growth since we started the measure
four years ago," he added.
Some retailers reported online activity was particularly
thin in the evenings, as people watched broadcasts of major
Olympic events rather than shop online, the BRC said.
The weak retail sales dent expectations that a rebound of
growth over the summer will finally lift the country out of
recession after three consecutive quarters of falling output.
Most British retailers have been struggling because
consumers have been reluctant to spend as rising prices, tax
hikes and high unemployment hurt their spending power.
A report from Local Data Company (LDC) said on Tuesday
nearly one in seven British shops remained vacant at the end of
June as retailers struggled.
The government -- under pressure to boost the economy as its
austerity drive becomes increasingly unpopular -- and the Bank
of England have been banking on an increase in consumer spending
to support growth.
However, British consumer morale stayed in the doldrums as
no amount of Olympic cheer seemed able to outweigh mounting
worries about the economy, a survey by GfK NOP showed last week.