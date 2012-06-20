A spectator shelters under an umbrella with a London 2012 Olympics logo in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON London lawmakers urged the International Olympic Committee to show political courage and allow a minute's silence during the opening or closing ceremonies of the London Games to mark the 40th anniversary of the Munich massacre.

Eleven Israeli team members died at the 1972 Olympics in Munich after being held hostage by Palestinian gunmen.

The London Assembly unanimously voted on Wednesday for a motion supporting a minute's silence for the athletes and coaches who died in the attack.

Andrew Dismore, who proposed the motion, said the deaths went beyond politics and nationality.

"The IOC say to have a minute's silence to commemorate these victims of terrorism would be a 'political gesture', but surely not having a minute's silence is, in itself, the political gesture," he said in a statement.

"This is not about the nationality of the victims - they were Olympians."

Londoners have forked out about 10 percent of the 9.3 billion pound public bill to stage the Games, with the rest coming from central government and the national lottery.

Roger Evans, another lawmaker, who seconded the motion, said: "The IOC needs to show some political courage and allow the commemoration of a tragedy that affected their guests during their event in their venue 40 years ago.

"This important decision should not be dictated by a small number of their members."

The London organising committee (LOCOG), responsible for staging the Games, said it was a matter for the IOC.

The IOC was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Robert Woodward)