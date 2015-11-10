LONDON Nov 10 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) said on Tuesday it had ended its investigation into
Japan's Olympus Corp after a court ruled that
misleading auditors was not a criminal offence under English
law.
The SFO, which charged Olympus and its British medical
equipment subsidiary Gyrus in September 2013 with misleading an
auditor, said it also could not have prosecuted individuals in
the case because Japan does not extradite its nationals.
Reporting restrictions on the case were lifted on Tuesday.
Olympus, which became engulfed in a $1.7 billion accounting
scandal in 2011, saw shares and profits plunge after its former
British CEO, Michael Woodford, alerted prosecutors and the media
to a series of unexplained payments after being fired for
questioning company accounts.
