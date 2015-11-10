(Adds lawyer comment, background)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Nov 10 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) on Tuesday scrapped a two-year prosecution of Olympus Corp
stemming from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal that
centred on the Japanese endoscope maker's acquisition of a
British company in 2008.
Olympus's board resigned and three former executives and the
company itself pleaded guilty to charges relating to a cover-up
after former British CEO Michael Woodford alerted prosecutors
and the media worldwide in 2011 to a series of unexplained
payments after being fired for questioning company accounts.
But the SFO struggled to bring a British prosecution in a
case that was not allowed to be reported for legal reasons until
Tuesday.
In 2013, the prosecutor charged Olympus and its British
medical equipment subsidiary Gyrus with misleading an auditor.
But in a blow to the agency, London's Court of Appeal ruled in
February that that was not a criminal offence under English law.
The SFO, which said it was also unable to prosecute
individuals because Japan does not extradite its nationals,
decided on Tuesday against presenting evidence in the case. One
lawyer called the decision "inevitable".
Under director David Green, the SFO has been keen to bring
more companies to book and restore faith in an agency which is
dogged by speculation about its imminent demise.
While previous high-profile prosecutions have collapsed -
such as the corruption trial of British Canadian businessman
Victor Dahdaleh in 2013 - the agency has also had some notable
recent successes.
These include the conviction in August of Tom Hayes, the
first man jailed worldwide after a global investigation into
allegations of Libor interest rate rigging - although critics
note that Hayes handed the agency much of its case on a plate
when he initially offered investigators his full cooperation.
Olympus bought Gyrus for $2 billion in 2008, paying the
world's largest advisory fee - equivalent to one-third of the
purchase price - and later writing down the value of the deal
along with a handful of other acquisitions.
The deal, however, was part of a scheme to cover up years of
investment losses, executives later admitted.
Sony Corp bought an 11.5 percent stake in Olympus
in 2012 in a much-needed cash injection. But it halved its stake
in April to finance a restructuring.
($1 = 123.1200 yen)
