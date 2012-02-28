* Checks needed for tissue damage, levels of toxic metal
* 49,000 UK patients have high-risk metal-on-metal implants
* Move fuels controversy about medical devices regulation
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 28 Nearly 50,000 British
patients with all-metal artificial hips will need annual tests
for the life of their implants to monitor for problems,
including exposure to toxic metals, Britain's medical regulator
said on Tuesday.
Patients with large-head implants should have blood tests to
check for metal ions and magnetic resonance imaging scans (MRI)
if they have raised metal levels or show adverse symptoms, the
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.
It issued the new clinical guidelines to doctors after
reports of swelling and tissue damage in some patients, and high
failure rates with certain devices.
The regulator said around 49,000 patients out of 65,000 with
all-metal hips fell into the high-risk category.
The move will fuel controversy about the regulation of
medical devices in Europe in the wake of a scandal over France's
Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) breast implants. Critics argue
European oversight is too lax to spot substandard products.
The MHRA update comes on the same day as an investigation by
the British Medical Journal into all-metal artificial hips,
which warned that the problem may affect more people than the
breast implant scandal.
"Metal-on-metal" hips were developed to be more durable than
traditional implants, which combine a metal or ceramic ball with
a plastic socket.
But patients receiving some all-metal hips turned out to be
more likely to need repeat surgery than those who got implants
made of other materials. They also produce debris that can
release chromium and cobalt ions into the blood, causing health
problems and potential damage to chromosomes.
"We shouldn't be in this position where we don't know and
there's so much uncertainty. The stability of a compound should
have been ascertained before it was used widely in people," said
Nick Freemantle, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and
Biostatistics at University College London.
Under the new MHRA guidance, doctors are being advised to
consider removing and replacing implants if patients have
abnormal MRI scans or if metal ion levels in the blood reach
worrying levels.
J&J RECALL
In 2010, Johnson & Johnson issued a massive recall
of its DePuy ASR all-metal hip implant system that failed at a
higher-than-expected rate, and last month the company took a
charge of more than $3 billion largely related to the recall.
The latest advice for life-long checks in the case of
all-metal implants with a head diameter greater than 36
millimetres (mm) updates previous guidance from April 2010 that
patients only needed to be monitored for five years after their
operation.
The new guidance does not affect all-metal hips under 36 mm
in diameter or resurfacing systems with no stem sticking into
the bone, such as Smith & Nephew's Birmingham Hip
Resurfacing joints.
Following the controversy over metal-on-metal hips, their
rate of use has fallen markedly in Britain to around 5 percent
of hip replacement operations in 2010 from around 15 percent
four years earlier, a trend the MHRA said it welcomed.
"For a small group of patients this implant is still good
news and we don't want to take them completely off the market,"
Susan Ludgate, the agency's clinical director, told reporters.
"But the use of these implants has come crashing down over
the last few years and that's where we want it to be."
Other companies that make metal-on-metal hip implants
include Zimmer, Stryker, Corin, Biomet
, Implacast, Wright Medical, Joint Replacement
Instrumentation and Finsbury/MatOrtho, according to the MHRA.