LONDON, June 14 Britain's government and the
Bank of England will act together with new monetary policy tools
to tackle tightening credit and financial market conditions
triggered by the euro zone crisis, finance minister George
Osborne said on Thursday.
Osborne said BoE Governor Mervyn King would reveal more
details of the scheme, designed to protect Britain's ailing
economy from the shockwaves of Europe's banking and sovereign
debt problems, in a speech at 2000 GMT.
"The immediate priority is to counter the tightening of
financial conditions and increase in bank funding costs caused
by the crisis in the euro zone," Osborne told London's financial
elite in a speech.
"I can tell you today that the governor and I will take
coordinated action on liquidity and on funding for new bank
lending in order to inject new confidence into our financial
system and support the flow of credit to where it is needed in
the real economy."
Osborne said he would also give details in the next few
weeks of a scheme to boost private sector investment in
infrastructure - a measure he says is possible due to Britain's
strict austerity plan.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government has leant
heavily on the BoE to support the economy as ministers slash
spending to reduce a record budget deficit.
Osborne said the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, a new
body charged with safeguarding Britain's financial stability,
would be required by law to support the government's economic
policy goals.
"I will make it a legal requirement for the FPC to report,
for every action it takes, how that action is compatible with
economic growth as well as stability," he said.