By Fiona Shaikh
| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 Britain is to expand its
credit-easing scheme for small businesses to include larger
firms and will also give banks more options to access
state-guaranteed funds to boost take-up, finance minister George
Osborne said on Tuesday.
The move comes as the government faces growing calls to
stimulate Britain's flagging economy, which is suffering its
second recession in four years.
Policymakers have highlighted a lack of credit as a major
obstacle to Britain's recovery.
Osborne's comments on Tuesday related to the National Loan
Guarantee Scheme (NLGS), launched in March, aimed at lowering
the cost of borrowing for small businesses by giving banks a
state guarantee to issue debt.
Giving his first assessment of the scheme in parliament, he
said so far banks had offered 10,000 loans worth 1.682 billion
pounds to businesses with a turnover of up to 50 million pounds.
He said the EU had granted approval for the scheme to be
extended to include firms with an annual turnover of up to 250
million pounds - 99.9 percent of British businesses.
The finance minister, or Chancellor of the Exchequer, said
banks had issued 2.9 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) of
state-guaranteed debt since its launch, slightly more than the
2.5 billion pounds envisaged for this stage of the programme.
The scheme is designed to guarantee up to 20 billion pounds
of debt over two years.
But not all of Britain's banks signed up to the scheme. HSBC
argued that its funding costs were already low and said
participating in the scheme was not financially viable. Treasury
officials said they were continuing conversations with the bank.
EXPOSURE
Worries about banks' exposure to highly-indebted euro zone
states have driven up the rates at which banks lend to each
other, and made it costlier for institutions to raise funding on
wholesale markets.
Under the NLGS, banks obtain a state guarantee for any debt
they issue, which lowers their funding costs. They are obliged
to pass on the lower costs by offering interest rates that are 1
percentage point lower than loans available outside the scheme.
So far, only two banks have issued bonds under the scheme.
Lloyds issued 1.4 billion pounds in five-year bonds in
May, while Barclays issued 1.5 billion pounds in
five-year bonds in April. Both were fixed-rate assets with a
coupon of 1.5 percent.
Osborne said banks would now be allowed to issue
floating-rate bonds under the scheme, which should make it
easier for them to issue debt. The scheme is also being adjusted
to give banks greater flexibility on the maturity of debt they
issue.
Earlier this month, the government and Bank of England
announced they were teaming up to launch a separate "funding for
lending" scheme to boost the flow of credit in the economy.