LONDON Jan 13 Britain urged the European
Central Bank to take all necessary steps to fight off the risk
of deflation, a week before ECB policymakers meet to discuss
whether to embark on an unprecedented government bond buying
programme.
Finance minister George Osborne, in a speech to be delivered
on Wednesday, distinguished between Britain -- where inflation
has just hit a 14-year low of 0.5 percent -- and the euro zone
where inflation has been lower for months.
"The low inflation we see here in the UK -- driven as it is
almost entirely by external factors such as the oil price -- is
much more welcome than in the euro zone," Osborne said in a
speech extract provided by his office on Tuesday.
"There the debate has understandably turned to the dangers
of deflation -- the risk of a self-reinforcing spiral where
economic activity falters, consumers defer purchases ... and
nominal debt burdens become ever harder to manage," he added.
Osborne has urged the ECB previously to take action to
revive the economy of Britain's biggest trading partner. But his
latest intervention appears more forceful than before as the
euro zone's weakness risks weighing on Britain's own prospects
in the run-up to a finely balanced national election on May 7.
It comes as ECB President Mario Draghi and his colleagues
prepare to decide on Jan. 22 whether to buy hundreds of billions
of euros of government bonds to lift euro zone inflation towards
its target of just below 2 percent.
This was the policy adopted by the United States and Britain
at the start of the financial crisis, but is viewed with deep
scepticism by some euro zone central bankers and politicians who
fear it comes too close to bailing out spendthrift governments.
"Political systems should give their central banks the space
and the independence to do their job," said Osborne. "So I fully
support Mario Draghi's efforts to ensure that the ECB does
whatever it takes to meet its inflation mandate."
Osborne also said euro zone politicians should consider
making it explicit that the ECB should treat undershoots of its
inflation target as seriously as overshoots, as is the case at
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
While Draghi has said this is his approach, it is not spelt
out in the treaties governing the ECB and not all policymakers
appear to take the same view in practice.
Osborne also reiterated comments made earlier on Tuesday
that Britain was not at risk of deflation even if inflation
falls further in coming months, citing rising earnings and
public expectations that inflation would rise.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he still
expected to start to gradually raise British interest rates at
some point in the foreseeable future.
