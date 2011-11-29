LONDON Nov 29 British Finance Minister
George Osborne delivered his autumn budget statement to
parliament on Tuesday.
Following are highlights of the session, which will include
updated growth and borrowing forecasts, as well as measures to
stimulate Britain's economy.
ON POSSIBILITY OF A RECESSION
"If the rest of Europe heads into recession it may prove
hard to avoid one here in the UK."
WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO PROTECT UK ECONOMY
"Much of Europe appears to be heading into recession caused
by a chronic lack of confidence in the ability of countries to
deal with their debts. We will do whatever it takes to protect
Britain from this debt storm while doing all we can to build the
foundations of future growth."
REINVIGORATING RIGHT-TO-BUY HOUSING POLICY
"No government has attempted anything as ambitious as this
before. With the strain on the financial system increasing, the
important thing is to get credit flowing again.
"We will use mortgage indemnities to help 100,000 families
buy newly built homes. We are going to reinvigorate the right to
buy."
"We will bring it back to life, families in social housing
will be able to buy their own homes with a discount of 50
percent and we will use the funds received to build more homes."
GROWTH FORECAST CUT
"The central forecasts we publish today from the independent
for Office for Budget Responsibility does not predict a
recession in Britain, but they have unsurprisingly revised down
their short-term growth prospects for our country, Europe and
the world."
ON OBR FORECASTS
"Our challenge is even greater than we thought because the
boom was bigger, the bust was even greater and the effects will
last even longer."
"In addition to the euro zone crisis the OBR gives two
further reasons for the weaker forecasts: First the internal
inflation shock the result, in their words, of unexpected rises
in energy prices and global agricultural commodity prices ...
explains the slowdown of growth in Britain in the last 18
months.
"Second, the OBR shows new evidence the bust was deeper and
had even greater impact on our economy than previously thought.
The result of this analysis is that OBR has significantly
reduced assumptions about spare capacity in the economy and the
trend rate of growth."
DEBT INTEREST PAYMENTS BELOW FORECAST
"Because of lower market interest rates we have secured for
Britain, debt interest payments are forecast to be 22 bln
sterling less than predicted."
CREDIT EASING
"We need to make sure interest rates are available to
families and businesses. I've authorised an increase in the
ceiling in the BOE's asset purchases to 275 billion pounds. This
will support demands across the economy."
"We are launching a major programme of credit easing to help
small businesses. We have set a ceiling of 40 billion pounds of
the enterprise finance guarantee scheme. At the same time I've
agreed with Mervyn King that we will reduce by 40 billion pounds
the asset purchase facility."
"We are launching our national loan guarantee scheme. It
will work on the simple principle that we use the low interest
rate that the government can borrow at to reduce the interest
rate that small businesses can borrow at."
STICKING TO DEFICIT REDUCTION
"The crisis we see unfolding in Europe has not undermined
the case for the difficult decisions we're taking, it has made
that case stronger."
"I am clear that our rules must be adhered to and I'm taking
action to make sure that they are. The current structural
deficit is forecast to fall from 4.6 pct of GDP this year to a
surplus of 0.5 percent in 5 years' time."
"I am announcing significant savings in current spending to
make the fiscal position more sustainable in the medium and long
term, but in the short term over the next three years we will
use these savings to fund capital investments in infrastructure,
regional growth and education as well as help for young people
to find work."
NO EXTRA BORROWING
"There is no need to adjust the overall total set out in the
spending review. The measures I set out today require no extra
borrowings and no extra savings."
PENSIONS
"We are adjusting those plans so we don't overshoot the
(international aid)target.
"The basic state pension will rise by 5.35 pounds, the
largest ever cash rise in the basic state pension.
"We will also uprate the pension credit by 5.35 pounds and
pay for this by an increase in threshold of savings credit.
"We will uprate working age benefits in line with cpi
inflation of 5.2 pct."
PUBLIC SECTOR PAY
"We are asking the independent pay review body to consider
how public sector pay can be made more responsive to local
labour markets. This is a significant step to creating a more
balanced economy in the regions of our country without squeezing
out the private sector.
"I would once again ask the unions why they are damaging our
economy. Call off the strikes tomorrow, come back to the table."
FUTURE PUBLIC SPENDING
"I'm setting expenditure totals for 2015/16 and 16/17. Total
managed expenditure will fall by 0.9 pct per year in real terms,
the same as set out in CSR."
RAISING RETIREMENT AGE
"Starting in 2026 we will increase the state pension age
from 66 to 67.
"Australia, America and Germany have all taken similar steps
and by saving a staggering 59 bln stg it will mean a long term
future for state pensions."
BANK LEVY
"Next month we'll publish our response to the Vickers
report.
"It is not a tax on bankers it's a tax on people's pensions.
"We've introduced a permanent bank levy to make sure banks
will pay their fair share.
"I need to raise the rate of the levy to 0.088 percent
effective from Jan. 1 next year."
INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS
"We are publishing the national infrastructure plan today.
For the first time we're identifying over 500 projects we want
to see built over the next decade. We're mobilising the finance
needed to deliver them too.
"We can today give the go ahead to 35 new road and rail
schemes to support economic development."
INTERNATIONAL AID
"The spending plans of the Department for International
Development meant that the UK was on course to exceed 0.7
percent of national income in 2013."
"That I don't think can be justified so we are adjusting
those plans so we don't overshoot the target."
RAIL FARES
"I've already offered another year's freeze in UK council
tax and that will help millions of families. Train fares are set
to go up well above inflation so the government will fund a
reduction of 1 percent in fares and this will apply across
national rail and London's tube and on London buses."
FUEL DUTY
"Despite all the constraints that are upon us we are able to
cancel the fuel duty increase planned for January. Taxes on
petrol will be 10 pence lower."
HELP FOR INDUSTRY ON GREEN POLICIES
"We will give particular help for our energy intensive
industries.
"I am worried about the combined impact of green policies
adopted by Britain and Europe on some of our energy heavy
industries.
"We will help them with the cost of the EU trading scheme
carbon price floor. This amounts to a 250 mln stg package over
the parliament and will keep industry and jobs here in Britain."
