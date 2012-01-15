LONDON Jan 15 British finance minister
George Osborne travels to China and Japan this week in a drive
to attract Asian investment and lift Britain's faltering
economy.
Osborne's tour, which begins in Hong Kong on Monday and
takes him to Beijing and Tokyo over the following two days, is
aimed at strengthening ties in financial services,
infrastructure and innovation, British officials said.
Britain's coalition government has launched a drive to
expand trade and investment ties with major developed and
emerging economies outside Europe to lessen its dependence on
trade with the crisis-hit euro zone.
"A richer, stronger Asia is an opportunity for the world,
not a threat. I believe we can make Britain the home of Asian
investment and Asian finance in the West," Osborne will say in a
speech in Hong Kong on Monday at the Asian Financial Forum, a
gathering of business and government leaders.
Excerpts of Osborne's speech were released by his office.
Osborne will meet the finance ministers and central bank
governors of both China and Japan as well as Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda and investors, his office said.
He will also meet Lou Jiwei, the chairman of China
Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's $410 billion
sovereign wealth fund, and Jiang Jianqing, chairman of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China's
largest lender.
Lou has said China is keen to invest in the ailing
infrastructure of Western countries, especially Britain.
Osborne is looking to boost investment in British
infrastructure as a way of lifting the British economy, which is
teetering dangerously close to falling back into recession as
the government pushes through austerity plans to rein in a big
budget deficit.
In November, Osborne said he would target pension funds to
provide the bulk of around 30 billion pounds ($46 billion) of
new capital investment in Britain.
The British government gave the green light last week to a
32.7 billion pound high-speed rail network linking London,
Birmingham and cities further north.
Osborne's visit comes against the backdrop of the euro zone
crisis and attempts by euro zone leaders to persuade nations
with big foreign reserves such as China to invest in leveraging
the lending capacity of Europe's bailout fund.
Osborne said last week that Britain, which is outside the
euro zone, was prepared to increase its contribution to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) if other leading non-European
countries join in. But he repeated his resistance to any form of
support directly earmarked for the euro zone debt crisis.
"We have to act alongside other shareholders like Japan,
like China, like Australia and so on," Osborne said last week.