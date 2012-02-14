LONDON Feb 14 Britain must deal with its
debts to boost growth and secure investor confidence, finance
minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, after the nation's
triple-A rating was placed on a negative watch by credit-ratings
agency Moody's.
Speaking in a radio interview, Osborne also said the
government would not waiver from its fiscal consolidation path.
"For me it was a reality check for the whole political
system that Britain has to deal with its debts," Osborne told
BBC Radio 4.
"Here is yet another organisation in this case, a credit
rating agency warning Britain that if we spend or borrow too
much we're going lose our credit rating but more importantly
what that leads to potentially is a loss of investor confidence
in our economy and then people don't invest in our economy you
don't get growth and you don't get jobs."