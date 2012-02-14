LONDON Feb 14 Britain must deal with its debts to boost growth and secure investor confidence, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, after the nation's triple-A rating was placed on a negative watch by credit-ratings agency Moody's.

Speaking in a radio interview, Osborne also said the government would not waiver from its fiscal consolidation path.

"For me it was a reality check for the whole political system that Britain has to deal with its debts," Osborne told BBC Radio 4.

"Here is yet another organisation in this case, a credit rating agency warning Britain that if we spend or borrow too much we're going lose our credit rating but more importantly what that leads to potentially is a loss of investor confidence in our economy and then people don't invest in our economy you don't get growth and you don't get jobs."