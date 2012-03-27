LONDON, March 27 Britain is considering
launching a market for small business loans to be bundled
together and sold on to investors, and may also extend its
credit easing scheme to get cash flowing to companies, finance
minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.
The government is hoping that a burst of private sector
investment will boost growth and help to fill the gap left by
deep public spending cuts, but progress has been hampered by
tight lending conditions and firms' reluctance to take on debt.
Last week it launched a new 20 billion pound scheme to
guarantee bank lending to small businesses to lower the cost of
borrowing for companies, but business groups have criticised the
National Loan Guarantee Scheme (NLGS) for not going far enough.
Some policymakers have floated the idea of creating an
agency to package -- or securitise -- business loans and sell
them to investors, and Osborne said the government was looking
into that idea.
"Starting to securitise the market for small business
lending is something we're considering," Osborne said in
testimony to parliament's Treasury Committee
But he cautioned there were major challenges to overcome,
such as how to provide transparency about the quality of the
loans being bundled.
"Restarting it is not easy and we're not aware of any
country that has successfully done this on a large scale since
the crash. It's a big challenge. We're actively looking at it,"
he said.
Osborne also said the government might expand the loan
guarantee scheme beyond 20 billion pounds if demand for loans is
strong.