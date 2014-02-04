LONDON Feb 4 Finance minister George Osborne
said on Tuesday that Britain's low productivity growth was
disappointing, and put most of the blame on the slowness of a
recovery in bank lending after the 2008 financial crisis.
While banks have resumed some of the lending that dried up
after 2008, many small and medium sized firms still complain of
a lack of access to funding to pay for the investment and
expansion that can generate higher output per worker.
Osborne said the country's surprisingly strong economic
recovery was sustainable, despite international risks such as
recent weak data in the United States and turmoil in emerging
markets, but that productivity needed to improve.
"Productivity has disappointed," he told lawmakers at a
parliamentary hearing. "Ultimately longer-term prosperity and a
sustained recovery does require an improvement in productivity."
While Britain's unemployment is falling and the economy is
growing at its fastest rate in six years, policymakers at the
Bank of England have voiced concerns that output per worker has
remained broadly stagnant.
In December, data showed output per hour worked fell 0.3
percent in the third quarter after showing its first increases
in nearly two years in the previous two quarters.
Many economists point to surplus capacity caused by
lower-than-expected job losses during the post-crisis recession
as an explanantion for low productivity. But Osborne said he
believed the problem was primarily down to weakness in the
banking sector.
"Credit allocation and the impairment of the banking system
... has probably been the strongest cause of the weak
productivity performance," Osborne said, although he stressed
the exact causes were difficult to quantify.