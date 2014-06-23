(Updates after speech, adds reaction)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, June 23 Britain will consider building
an east-west high-speed railway between cities in northern
England to help boost economic growth outside London, finance
minister George Osborne said on Monday.
Less than a year away from a national election and with his
Conservatives trailing by six points in the polls, Osborne's
call to build a "northern powerhouse" will be seen as an attempt
to boost the party's appeal in the opposition Labour party's
northern heartlands.
"The cities of the north are individually strong, but
collectively not strong enough ... So the powerhouse of London
dominates more and more. And that's not healthy for our economy.
It's not good for our country," Osborne said in a speech in the
northern English city of Manchester.
"We need an ambitious plan to make the cities and towns here
in this northern belt radically more connected from east to west
... That means considering a new high-speed rail link."
Osborne said the potential link between Manchester and Leeds
could be based on the existing rail route, but with trains
running faster and with new tunnels and infrastructure.
A connected network of northern cities will provide better
jobs and opportunities, Osborne said.
"In the modern knowledge economy, businesses and
entrepreneurial types want to flock together more than ever. To
form clusters where they can learn from and spark off each
other."
Osborne also said the government would support growth in the
science and cultural sectors, and look at devolving more power
and budget responsibility for cities that wanted a greater say
in governing themselves through an elected mayor.
That follows a pledge by Labour leader Ed Miliband earlier
this year to boost prosperity outside London by offering to
double the spending powers of regions and cities that come up
with an economic strategy to generate jobs.
AMBITIOUS THINKING
A north-south high-speed rail connection is already planned,
with the first leg of the route between London and Birmingham in
central England due to be completed in 2026, and an extension to
Leeds and Manchester to be finished by 2033.
Work on the north-south line, which has proved contentious
due to the estimated 43 billion pound ($73 billion) price tag
and a backlash from residents of constituencies along the
planned route, is not due to start until 2017.
Business group the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)
welcomed Osborne's proposal as a "good start" but said further
connections between other core cities in the north were needed
and that the government should first focus on existing plans for
road and rail improvements.
"Businesses like this sort of ambitious thinking, but will
be far more impressed if the government's existing list of
infrastructure commitments are delivered," said Adam Marshall,
BCC Executive Director of Policy.
Labour economy spokesman Ed Balls also said more needed to
be done to make the most of the already planned route.
"We said months ago that we need value for money for the
taxpayer and to improve the existing plans to maximise the
benefits for the whole country and strengthen the links between
northern cities," he said in a statement.
"Nobody will believe the Tories (Conservatives) can deliver
the jobs, growth and investment we need for the north of
England. Regional growth divides have widened markedly since
2010."
($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds)
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Andrew Heavens)