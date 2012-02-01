LONDON Feb 1 New U.S. rules on banks'
proprietary trading activities will make it harder for Britain
to issue government bonds, finance minister George Osborne has
told the U.S. Federal Reserve.
In a Jan. 23 letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, Osborne
said he was worried that the exemption for primary dealers of
sovereign debt was too narrow.
Japan and Canada have already complained about the effect
the proposed "Volcker rule" might have on their government bond
markets, while the European Commission is also set to do so,
according to reports.
The rule, named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul
Volcker, aims to prevent banks from carrying out speculative
trades for their own profit and is designed to stop banks taking
risks with customer deposits.
"Although we understand that the primary legislation makes
an exemption for market-making activities, in practice the
regulations would appear to make it more difficult and costlier
to provide market-making services in non-U.S. sovereign
markets," Osborne wrote in the letter, which was published on
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website on Tuesday.
"Any consequent withdrawal of market-making services by
banks would reduce liquidity in sovereign markets, which in turn
would engender greater volatility and make it more difficult,
riskier and costlier for countries such as the UK to issue and
distribute their debt," Osborne added.
The new rules will make 'warehousing' government bonds for
sale at a later date more problematic and could not come at a
worse time for Britain, which will have to issue more bonds in
the next few years as its economy weakens.
Britain's gilt-edged market makers, the 21 banks that
distribute UK government bonds, told the UK Debt Management
Office earlier this year they had "strong concerns" about the
U.S. legislation, which could make it less commercially viable
for them to be primary dealers.
Britain has revised up its gilt issuance plans for the
current 2011/12 fiscal year by more than 11 billion pounds to
178.9 billion pounds ($282.3 billion), and is likely to have to
raise even more in 2012/13.
After the letter was published, Britain's Treasury told
Reuters it was working with all concerned parties to limit any
fall-out from the new rules.
"We're working with the banks to mitigate any adverse or
unintended consequences of international regulation," a Treasury
spokesman said.