By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Dec 15 Stage and screen star Peter
O'Toole, the lanky actor of regal bearing and piercing blue eyes
who shot to fame in the title role of the epic film "Lawrence of
Arabia," has died at age 81 after a long illness, his agent said
on Sunday.
The eight-time Oscar nominee, who survived a bout with
stomach cancer in the 1970s but whose health had been damaged by
years of heavy drinking and chain-smoking, died in a London
hospital on Saturday, Steve Kenis, his agent, told Reuters.
"Peter O'Toole's family announced today that very sadly
Peter died yesterday, peacefully in hospital. He had been ill
for some time," Kenis said in a statement.
Appearing in dozens of films during a career spanning six
decades, O'Toole is best remembered for his breakout role in
David Lean's 1962 blockbuster "Lawrence of Arabia" starring as
T.E. Lawrence, the eccentric British army officer who fought
with Arab irregular troops against Ottoman Turkish rule in World
War One.
The film earned O'Toole the first of eight Academy Award
nominations as best actor in a leading role.
Nearly a half-century later, O'Toole gained a new following
among cable television viewers for his portrait of Pope Paul
III, the Roman Catholic pontiff at odds with Britain's King
Henry VIII in the historical drama series "The Tudors."
In between, O'Toole delivered seven more Oscar-nominated
performances, along the way becoming one of just a handful of
actors to earn Academy Award bids by playing the same character
in two different films - portraying King Henry II in "Becket"
(1964), co-starring Richard Burton, and in "The Lion in Winter"
(1968), opposite Katharine Hepburn.
He also garnered Oscar nods for his work in "Goodbye, Mr.
Chips" (1969), "The Ruling Class" (1972), "The Stunt Man"
(1980), "My Favorite Year" (1982) and once more in "Venus"
(2006).
The most-nominated actor never to win the award, he
eventually and reluctantly accepted an honorary Oscar in 2003.
Before doing so, he composed a hand-written open letter to
the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Later describing his ambivalence at accepting the honorary
statuette, he wrote: "I was enchanted but said that as I was
still in the game and might yet win the lovely bugger outright,
would the Academy please defer the honour until I am 80?"
Believed to have been born in Ireland, O'Toole grew up in
England and trained as an actor at the Royal Academy of Dramatic
Art (RADA) where he was in the same class as Albert Finney.
His striking blue eyes, tousled brown hair and 6-foot-3-inch
(1.9 metre) frame made him an instant hit with women when he
began his stage career in 1954.
He initially made waves on stage in several key
Shakespearean roles, including an acclaimed turn as "Hamlet,"
and launched his film career in 1960 with small parts in a
handful of pictures, including "Kidnapped" and "The Day They
Robbed the Bank of England."
A SWAGGERING ROMANTIC
"Lawrence of Arabia" established him as a major screen
actor. But living down his performance in the epic film became
somewhat of a problem, and for most of the 1970s O'Toole found
he was playing nothing but the swaggering romantic lead.
In 1980, he made a humiliating return to the Shakespearean
stage in London after a 20-year absence.
O'Toole's blood-soaked Macbeth at the Old Vic theatre
provoked outright laughter from the audience and made front-page
news for its sheer awfulness.
For the next few years, O'Toole found it difficult to be
taken seriously as a stage actor.
Making a comeback in the 1980s, he also gave up drinking.
Years of abdominal pain and almost continuous consumption of
alcohol had led to a diagnosis of pancreatitis and a warning
that liquor would soon kill him.
A supporting role as the kindly but bemused English teacher
in Bernardo Bertolucci's 1987 Oscar-winning film "“The Last
Emperor" showed the public a new side to the hell-raiser they
had come to expect.
A year later, at the age of 56, he won rave reviews for
playing his old Soho drinking pal in the play "“Jeffrey Bernard
is Unwell" in a part that seemed to mirror his own misfortunes.
He had announced he was retiring only last year.
"It is time for me to chuck in the sponge. To retire from
films and stage. The heart for it has gone out of me: it won't
come back," O'Toole said in a statement.
"It's my belief that one should decide for oneself when it
is time to end one's stay."
Michael Higgins, the president of Ireland, was one of the
first to react to his death.
"Those who saw him play leading roles on the screen from
Lawrence in 1962, or through the role of Henry II in Becket, and
The Lion in Winter, or through the dozens of films, will
recognise a lifetime devoted to the art form of the camera,"
Higgins said in a statement.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said in a tweet that
"Lawrence of Arabia" was his favourite film, hailing O'Toole's
performance in it as "stunning."
Daughter Kate O'Toole thanked the public for what she
described as an outpouring of love for the late actor.
She asked for her family to be allowed to grieve in private,
saying in the same statement it would organise a memorial
service "filled with song and good cheer" in due course.
O'Toole leaves behind children Kate and Patricia from his
failed marriage with Welsh actress Sian Phillips, and Lorcan,
his son from a relationship with Karen Brown, a former
girlfriend.
